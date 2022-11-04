Iran FM releases reports on HR records in US, UK

The annual reports released by the foreign ministry are based on a law approved by the Iranian parliament in 2011.

"The governments of the United States of America and the United Kingdom, despite their different role in most controversial domestic and international conflicts, have always claimed to have defended human rights in other places.

Accordingly, these governments have adopted meddlesome positions and taken moves regarding the situation and conditions of human rights in other countries.

A detailed examination of the human rights positions of these two countries regarding the human rights situation of other countries in the world clearly shows that their statesmen have adopted these positions based on their short-term or long-term political preferences and interests, and this practice has led to the abuse of human rights as a political means in dealing with other countries on the international stage.

According to the Iranian foreign minitry's separate reports, those two western states have blatantly violated human rights inside their own countries in many cases.

