Oct 30, 2022, 6:00 PM

Man attacks UK border force center, kills himself

TEHRAN, Oct. 30 (MNA) – A man threw petrol bombs attached with fireworks at a centre for processing migrants in the southern English port of Dover on Sunday and then killed himself.

The attacker, a white man in a striped top, drove up to the centre in a white SEAT sports utility vehicle. He got out and threw three petrol bombs, one of which did not go off, the photographer said, Reuters reported.

He then drove to a nearby petrol station, tied an improvised noose around his neck, attached it to a metal pole and drove off, killing himself, the photographer said.

Video posted on social media by a GB News journalist showed staff putting out a small fire on the centre's exterior wall.

Police arrived minutes afterwards and cordoned off the area.

Police and Britain's interior ministry were not immediately available to comment.

