Iran, Russia discuss completing Rasht-Astara railway

Iran has presented its proposed memorandum with 16 articles to determine how Russia will participate and invest in the Rasht-Astara railway project, Afandizadeh said.

The Russian government is interested in participating in the completion of the Rasht-Astara railway by providing financial assistance, according to Afandizadeh.

In this regard, a bilateral memorandum between Iran and Russia has been proposed and a tripartite memorandum has been concluded between Iran, Russia, and Azerbaijan, which follows the joint statement signed by the ministers of the three countries, according to the Iranian deputy road minister.

Although Iran has held negotiations with Russia as well as Azerbaijan in order to participate in the completion of the Rasht-Astara railway, the country will complete the project whether Russia participates in it or not, he added.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Afandizadeh added that in the 13th joint meeting between Iran and Russia, an understanding was reached regarding the transfer of 10 million tons of goods until 2023. The three countries of Iran, Russia, and Azerbaijan also agreed on transferring 15 million tons of goods as well.

MP/5677375