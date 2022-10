TEHRAN, Oct. 25 (MNA) – Mehr media group's managing director Mohammad Shojaeian Zanjani held separate meetings with representatives of Japanese and Syrian media participating at the 18th OANA General Assembly in Tehran on Tuesday.

Shojaeian first met with Toshimitsu Sawai, the executive director Japanese Kyodo news agency and then held a meeting with Eiad Aannous the managing director of Syrian official news agency-SANA.