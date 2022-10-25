OANA final communique stresses stepped-up cooperation

The 18th Organization of Asia-Pacific News Agencies General Assembly started on Monday in Tehran.

The closing ceremony of the meeting was held on Tuesday afternoon.

At the end of the general assembly, the participants issued a communique in which they stressed the need to use new approaches to develop cooperation.

Recognizing international standards, including respect for national sovereignty and territorial integrity, the members stressed that professional media should not threaten the national sovereignty of independent countries around the world.

Recognizing the right of the audience to obtain accurate and correct information, OANA media members emphasized that political considerations should not be allowed to negatively affect reporting the facts.

They further stressed the need for stepping up cooperation among themselves as well as sharing experiences.

Through stepped-up cooperation, the members will overcome the barriers that have an adverse effect on the cooperation among media, their statement added.

While the Covid-19 pandemic has created restrictions for traditional news coverage and publication of news, media have adopted new strategies in order to meet the arisen needs of the audience, it continued.

In the closing ceremony, the Iranian IRNA news agency assumed the presidency over the body for a 3-year-period.

The Organization of Asia-Pacific News Agencies, which covers some two-thirds of the world population, has 43 members from 35 countries. IRNA, Fars and Mehr from Iran are also members to the media body.

