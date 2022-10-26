Biden admin. to impose new sanctions against Iran

An American media outlet has reported that the administration of US President Joe Biden will unveil new sanctions against Iran in the coming days in connection with the recent riots in Iran.

The new US sanctions will include middle commanders of the Iranian police. The US has accused these commanders of mistreating "demonstrators", the “Politico” website quoted informed sources as saying.

“Politico” claims that Biden is facing requests from some "activists" to change the government in Iran, but he and his assistants are not willing to take such action.

An official of the US State Department said that the Biden administration is united in this approach and that "there are no factions" in this regard.

