Raeisi delivers speech at National Young Elites Conference

The establishment of the National Elite Foundation with the aim of identifying and supporting talented and educated youth was the result of the wise vision of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ebrahim Raeisi said, appreciating the efforts of the official at the Vice-Presidency for Science and Technology in this regard.

The enemy that used to encroach on the resources and wealth of the country has today focused on attracting elites and top talents from Iran, he added.

This item is being updated...

