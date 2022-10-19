Elites among most precious assets of country

Simultaneously with the holding of the 12th National Elite Foundation Conference in Tehran, some of the Iranian leading elites and scientific talents met with the Islamic Revolution Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei at Husseiniyah of Imam Khomeini (RA) on Wednesday morning.

Addressing the meeting, Ayatollah Khamenei called the elites among the most precious assets of the country. "Natural resources are important, geographical locations are important, the climate is important, all of these are important, but one of the most important human assets of the country is the existence of the elite. An elite should be considered as a huge wealth. When we consider elites as huge wealth, we should try to create them."

This item is being updated...

