Oct 15, 2022, 2:40 PM

Ayatollah Khamenei to receive Iranian elites

TEHRAN, Oct. 15 (MNA) – Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei will receive a group of young elites and top scientific talents.

Simultaneously with the holding of the National Young Elites Conference on October 18-19, some of the Iranian leading elites and scientific talents will meet with Islamic Revolution Leader in Tehran.

