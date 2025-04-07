"Tonight, the Russian army launched a group strike with long-range air-and sea-based precision weapons, as well as unmanned aerial vehicles, against the central artillery arms base of the Ukrainian army, as well as defense industry enterprises involved in UAV manufacture. The strike’s goal has been achieved. Its targets have been hit," it said on Sunday.

Russian air defense systems have shot down a JDAM guided bomb and 100 fixed-wing drones over the past 24 hours, the ministry continued.

According to it, Russian army strikes hit the infrastructure of a Ukrainian military airfield, repair and maintenance sites for Western equipment, and a military-industrial complex enterprise, TASS reported.

It added that units of Russia’s Battlegroup Center have defeated Ukrainian army and National Guard brigades in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), including Ukraine’s Omega special forces unit.

MP/