The Iranian minister is to take part in the latest meeting of the OIC Permanent Council of Conference of Ministers of Youth.

During the two-day visit to Baku, he is to hold talks with the Azeri officials in charge of sports organizations.

The 1st meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Permanent Council of Conference of Ministers of Youth was held in Baku, 2017.

AMK/IRN84797897