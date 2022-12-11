  1. Sports
Dec 11, 2022, 9:10 PM

Iran ranks 1st in IFBB Men’s Junior World C’ship

Iran ranks 1st in IFBB Men’s Junior World C’ship

TEHRAN, Dec. 11 (MNA) – At the end of the World Men’s Junior Bodybuilding Championship, Iran’s bodybuilding team stood on the first place above Romania and Turkey.

Iran Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation (IBFF) hosted three international events on Dec. 7-11 including World Junior Bodybuilding Competitions and the Veterans World Cup Bodybuilding C’ship, at the end of the competitions, the hosts stood in the first place above Romania and Turkey.

Iran's National Junior Bodybuilding team, after the Senior National Bodybuilding team, that crowned champions in Spain last month, was able to repeat the achievement in Tehran after a month.

Last month, Iranian bodybuilders collected 10 medals at the 2022 IFBB World Men's Championships held in Spain.

Four gold, two silver, and four bronze medals went to Iranian athletes at the event.

MA/IRN84967406

News Code 194787
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News