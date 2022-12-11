Iran ranks 1st in IFBB Men’s Junior World C’ship

Iran Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation (IBFF) hosted three international events on Dec. 7-11 including World Junior Bodybuilding Competitions and the Veterans World Cup Bodybuilding C’ship, at the end of the competitions, the hosts stood in the first place above Romania and Turkey.

Iran's National Junior Bodybuilding team, after the Senior National Bodybuilding team, that crowned champions in Spain last month, was able to repeat the achievement in Tehran after a month.

Last month, Iranian bodybuilders collected 10 medals at the 2022 IFBB World Men's Championships held in Spain.

Four gold, two silver, and four bronze medals went to Iranian athletes at the event.

