Iran wins second gold medal at ISSF World Cup

Comprised of Najmeh Khedmati, Armina Sadeghian and Fatemeh Karamzadeh, the team won the 10m air rifle on Friday after downing Russia 16-2 in the final. Hungary claimed the bronze after defeating Austria.

This is the second gold medal for Iran. The first one was collected by Javad Foroughi in 10m Air Pistol Men.

Iran also added a bronze to the tally in 10m air pistol team with the team comprised of Javad Foroughi, Vahid Golkhandan and Sajad Pourhosseini.

Osijek, Croatia, hosts the second consecutive major ISSF competition. After the European Championship, which was the final competition of the qualifying round for Tokyo 2020, it's the World Cup Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun. For many athletes this is the last test of strength before the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

More than 600 athletes from 61 countries, who will compete for medals in Individual, Mixed Team and Team formats of the Olympic events will take part in it, as reported by ISSF.

In total, the competition program includes 30 events, which will be shown live on the ISSF Internet resources. The World Cup will run until July 3.

