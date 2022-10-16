China opposes separatism in Taiwan, foreign interference

"China strongly opposes separatist actions aimed at achieving Taiwan’s independence, as well as interference by external forces," he stated.

Xi Jinping added that China "facilitates exchanges and cooperation between the two sides of the Taiwan Strait."

Tensions escalated in the region following US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan on August 2-3. The next day, China's People’s Liberation Army launched large-scale military drills in six areas around Taiwan. Several more US delegations visited the island later. Beijing views such trips as provocations and interference in its domestic affairs as it considers Taiwan to be an integral part of China.

ZZ/PR