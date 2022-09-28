US to continue deepening unofficial ties with Taiwan: Harris

Speaking during a speech to American sailors serving in Japan, Harris also claimed that China is undermining key elements of the international rules-based order, Reuters reported.

The United States was seeing 'disturbing' behavior in the South and East China Seas and 'provocations' across the Taiwan Strait, she also claimed without referring to the proactive interference of the American officials in the affairs of Asian countries.

Tensions in the Taiwan Strait area rose sharply after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taipei from August 2 to 3. Pelosi’s provocative visit to Taiwan infuriated China. Beijing imposed sanctions against Pelosi and her family and suspended several bilateral cooperation mechanisms. On August 4, the PLA launched large-scale military drills with live firing exercises in six zones around Taiwan.

RHM/PR