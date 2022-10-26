China not to promise not to use military force against Taiwan

"We are not promising to refrain from using military force. China reserves the right to choose all necessary means [for final reunification with Taiwan]," he stressed at a press conference.

At the same time, the official noted that Beijing was committed to peaceful reunification with the island and would adhere to the ‘one country, two systems’ principle. "China has an unchanging and clear position on Taiwan," he added.

Tensions escalated in the region following US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan on August 2-3. The next day, China's People’s Liberation Army launched large-scale military drills in six areas around Taiwan. Several more US delegations visited the island later. Beijing views such trips as provocations and interference in its domestic affairs as it considers Taiwan to be an integral part of China.

Chinese President Xi Jinping said at the opening ceremony of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China that it strongly opposes separatist attempts in Taiwan and foreign interference in the issue.

ZZ/PR