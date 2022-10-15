Saudi Arabia announces $400 mn aid to Ukraine

Saudi Arabia will provide $400 million in humanitarian aid to Ukraine, Saudi state news agency SPA said, adding that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman made a phone call to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday.

The crown prince expressed the kingdom's readiness to continue efforts of mediation and support everything that contributes to de-escalation, SPA added.

This is the second phone call between the leaders of the two countries in the past month.

So far, many countries have announced their readiness to mediate between Ukraine and Russia to end the war, efforts that have so far gone nowhere.

