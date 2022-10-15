"Air defense systems near the settlement of Kiselevka in the Nokilaev region shot down a Su-25 of the air forces of Ukraine. In addition, 18 HIMARS shells were destroyed in the air," Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov said.

"As a result of a high-precision strike by the Russian Aerospace Forces on the point of temporary deployment of the second battalion of the 65th mechanized brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near the city of Zaporozhye, more than 160 Ukrainian servicemen stationed in three barracks were eliminated," Konashenkov said, according to TASS.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine, during unsuccessful reconnaissance attempts in the Krasnolymansk direction, were thrown back to their original positions, losing up to 60 people and two infantry fighting vehicles. "In the Krasnolimansk direction, the Armed Forces of Ukraine made attempts to conduct reconnaissance in the areas of the settlements of Sergeevka and Makeevka of the Lugansk People's Republic, Novosadovoye and Torskoye of the Donetsk People's Republic. As a result of the fire damage, the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were thrown back to their original positions," Konashenkov added.

