Possible response to Russia use of nuclear weapons discussed

"There have been discussions of that, but I’m not going to get into that. It would be irresponsible of me to talk about what we would or wouldn’t do," Biden was quoted as saying.

Joe Biden told CNN in an interview he does not expect Russian leader Vladimir Putin to use tactical nuclear weapons in the Ukraine conflict.

"I don’t think he will," Biden said when asked about the possibility of the use of a tactical nuclear weapon. "I think it’s irresponsible for him to talk about it."

In his opinion, this scenario could lead to "just a horrible outcome.".

Biden said he has no plans of meeting with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Indonesia, but it depends on the subject that the Russian leader would like to discuss with him.

"It would depend on specifically what he wanted to talk about," Biden told.

Biden once again reiterated that he was not planning to engage in any kind of talks on Ukraine without the participation of the Kyiv government.

MNA/PR