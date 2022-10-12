Australia may provide military training to Ukraine forces

The prime minister told Australian media on Wednesday he had spoken to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday about what further contributions Australia could make to Ukraine's war effort, Al Jazeera reported.

Albanese told broadcaster Channel 7 news that the government “certainly” is considering training Ukrainian military personnel.

Reports differed on where that training might be provided, with some news organisations saying Australian trainers would be sent to Ukraine while other reports said the training would not take place inside Ukrainian territory.

MNA/PR