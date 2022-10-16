Saudi Arabia, South Africa sign MoUs to boost bilateral ties

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman received South African President Cyril Ramaphosa in Jeddah, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Sunday.

The leaders held talks during which they discussed bilateral relations, and issues of common interest and reviewed various areas of cooperation between Saudi Arabia and South Africa.

MoUs were signed in the fields of media cooperation, investment, communications and information technology, agriculture, aquaculture, social development, health, trade, military cooperation, and mineral technology.

The Saudi Crown Prince’s meeting with the South African President coincided with the Saudi-South African Investment Forum, which took place on Saturday and during which 11 other agreements and MoUs were signed to boost investments in energy, water, green hydrogen, waste management, and logistics.

The agreements aimed to promote the developing investment sectors between the two nations, SPA reported.

ZZ/PR