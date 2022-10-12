Opening ceremony of 36th Intl. Islamic Unity Conference

TEHRAN, Oct. 12 (MNA) – The 36th International Islamic Unity Conference kicked off in Tehran on Wednesday morning, with the prticiaption of Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi.

A number of Islamic thinkers from 60 countries joined the conference in person and online.

Due to the recent pandemic in the world, the last two editions of the event were held either online or with a few attendees.

The purpose of the International Islamic Unity Conference is to create unity and solidarity among Muslims, develop consensus among scholars and scientists to approximate their scientific and cultural viewpoints, and present practical solutions in order to reach Islamic Unity and a Unified Islamic Ummah in the Islamic World and solving the problems of Muslims and presenting solutions for them.