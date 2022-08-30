Iran defeat Egypt in 2022 FIVB World C'ship

Iran defeated Egypt 3-1 (25-14, 25-19, 22-25, 26-24) in the 2022 FIVB Volleyball Men's World Championship Monday night.

Iran captain Milad Ebadipour and Morteza Sharifi earned 18 points each and Issa Mohamed Moustafa scored 16 points for Egypt in Ljubljana, Slovenia.

Iran, who had already defeated Argentina, will face the Netherlands on Wednesday.

The competition has brought 24 competing teams in six pools of four, playing in a single round-robin format from Aug. 26 to Sept. 11.

The top two nations in each pool and the four best third-placed teams will qualify for the elimination round.

MA/TT