In the final match, Iran overpowered India 3-1 and became the champion.

The 2022 Asian Men's U20 Volleyball Championship is the 21st edition of the Asian Men's U20 Volleyball Championship, a biennial international volleyball tournament organized by the Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC) with Bahrain Volleyball Association (BVA).

The tournament was held in Riffa, Bahrain from August 22 to 29.

