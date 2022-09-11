  1. Sports
Sep 11, 2022, 8:22 PM

Iran remains 10th in FIVB World Ranking

Iran remains 10th in FIVB World Ranking

TEHRAN, Sep. 11 (MNA) – Iran volleyball team remained in 10th place in the FIVB World Ranking released on Sunday.

Top two teams Poland and France volleyball teams remained unchanged in the list, followed by Italy that rose to third place in the standings, Tehran Times reported.

Brazil and Russia are fourth and fifth in the ranking.

Japan is the best Asian team in the ranking.

Iran, who failed to book their place in the 2022 FIVB World Championship quarterfinals after losing to Brazil, are 10th in the ranking.

The FIVB Senior World Rankings is a ranking system for men's and women's national teams in volleyball.

The teams of the member nations of Fédération Internationale de Volleyball (FIVB), volleyball's world governing body, are ranked based on their game results with the most successful teams being ranked highest.

MA/TT
News Code 191300
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/191300/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News