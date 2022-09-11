Iran remains 10th in FIVB World Ranking

Top two teams Poland and France volleyball teams remained unchanged in the list, followed by Italy that rose to third place in the standings, Tehran Times reported.

Brazil and Russia are fourth and fifth in the ranking.

Japan is the best Asian team in the ranking.

Iran, who failed to book their place in the 2022 FIVB World Championship quarterfinals after losing to Brazil, are 10th in the ranking.

The FIVB Senior World Rankings is a ranking system for men's and women's national teams in volleyball.

The teams of the member nations of Fédération Internationale de Volleyball (FIVB), volleyball's world governing body, are ranked based on their game results with the most successful teams being ranked highest.