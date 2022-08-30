3 Iranians selected best players of U20 Volleyball Champs

Iran defeated India 12-25, 19-25, 25-22, and 15-25 to become the champions.

Arshia Behnejad was chosen as the best setter, Erfan Noroozi as the best defensive specialist, and Amir-Mohammad Golzadeh as the best outside hitter and the most valuable player of the event.

Iranian team received its seventh gold medal mounted the number of its medals to 12.

The 2022 Asian Men's U20 Volleyball Championship is the 21st edition of the Asian Men's U20 Volleyball Championship, a biennial international volleyball tournament organized by the Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC) with Bahrain Volleyball Association (BVA).

The tournament was held in Riffa, Bahrain from August 22 to 29.

