  1. Sports
Feb 5, 2023, 8:32 PM

Iran U17 defeat Belarus U16 at "Development Cup"

Iran U17 defeat Belarus U16 at "Development Cup"

TEHRAN, Feb. 05 (MNA) – Iran U17 beat Belarus U16 football team 4-0 on Sunday.

In their opening match of the international tournament "Development Cup" in Belarus, the Iranian squad came out victorious over the Belarusian team.

Amirmohammad Razzaghinia scored goals for Iran in the 8th and 39th minutes.

In the second half, Mohammad Askari and Alireza Homaeifard found the back of the net for Team Melli.

Hossein Abdi’s players are slated to meet Russia and Tajikistan U17 teams on Tuesday and Thursday, respectively.

Iran are drawn in Group B along with Russia, Tajikistan and Belarus U16 in the tournament which is being held from February 5 to 11 in Minsk.

TM/5701324

News Code 197053

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News