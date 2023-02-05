Iran U17 defeat Belarus U16 at "Development Cup"

In their opening match of the international tournament "Development Cup" in Belarus, the Iranian squad came out victorious over the Belarusian team.

Amirmohammad Razzaghinia scored goals for Iran in the 8th and 39th minutes.

In the second half, Mohammad Askari and Alireza Homaeifard found the back of the net for Team Melli.

Hossein Abdi’s players are slated to meet Russia and Tajikistan U17 teams on Tuesday and Thursday, respectively.

Iran are drawn in Group B along with Russia, Tajikistan and Belarus U16 in the tournament which is being held from February 5 to 11 in Minsk.

