Iran’s IRGC Navy Force stage large-scale parade

In this ceremony, IRGC naval vessels paraded in the waters of the Persian Gulf on the occasion of the anniversary of martyr Nader Mahdav, a former IRGC Navy Commander, and his companions.

On Oct. 8, 1987, Nader Mahdavi, along with nine of his companions from the Marines of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, fought directly with the American forces who trespassed the territorial waters of Iran near the Persian Gulf region and were martyred by the US terrorist forces.

For this purpose, October 8 has been named as the day of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy.

