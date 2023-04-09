Over 3K vessels to parade to show solidarity with Palestine

Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri pointed out that the parade is to be held in defense of the Palestinian people and support of their intifada.

The symbolic event also aims to condemn the atrocities of the Zionist regime, he further noted.

The parade is scheduled to be held in Iran on Thursday, April 13, at 15:30 local time.

The parade is to be staged in line with other parades that are to be held in other parts of the world in an organized symbolic gesture to support the cause of Palestine.

AMK/5750133