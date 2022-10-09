  1. Politics
Oct 9, 2022, 11:10 AM

Border guards, IRGC, Army holding joint naval drill in PG

TEHRAN, Oct. 09 (MNA) – The commander of the border guards in Iran's southern province of Bushehr announced the start of the joint naval drill by border guards, Army, and IRGC in the Persian Gulf on Sunday.

Colonel Yadollah said that the 3-day naval drill entitled 'Muhammad Rasool Allah' started with the participation of the border guards of the southern coastal provinces of the country on the coast of the Persian Gulf.

The Islamic Republic of Iran Army and Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) navies also participate in the exercise, he added. 

Sharafi stated that the purpose of holding the exercise is to improve the ability of the border guard forces and synergy with the operating forces against foreign aggression and border confrontation on the sea coast.

