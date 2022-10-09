Iran condemns sanction-driven genocide against patients

“Seventy thalassemia patients lost their lives in the year 2018, 90 in 2019, 140 in 2020, and 180 died last year due to sanctions. According to the projections this year, 220 patients will be the victims of cruel sanctions. Add to this statistic, EB (epidermolysis bullosa) patients and all those [patients with rare and refractory diseases] in need of special medicinal products,” Ali Bahadori Jahromi wrote on his Twitter account.

“The West is taking revenge on Iranians through a genocide campaign against the patients,” he added.

Earlier on Saturday, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kan’ani condemned the US sanctions against Iran, saying the sanctions were the “backbone” of the so-called American human rights regulations.

“The whole Iranian people, without any distinction and discrimination, have been struggling for many years with the brutal sanctions of the United States, which have targeted their livelihood, jobs, health and normal life. Even EB children were not exempted from the unilateral, illegal and cruel US sanctions. Sanctions are the backbone of American human rights,” he said.

MNA/