Major fire erupts at crowded shopping mall in Pakistan

The rescue and fire-fighting teams arrived on the scene moments after the fire was reported around 4 pm. Two hours later, Islamabad Deputy Commissioner Irfan Nawaz Memon said that the fire has been completely contained and the mall has been sealed for further investigation, media have reported.

At least 14 fire-fighting vehicles took part in the rescue operation and more vehicles were requested from the neighbouring Rawalpindi city, the deputy commissioner said. The city administration also asked the Navy for a helicopter rescue team to “help prevent the fire from spreading to the upper floors,” said Islamabad’s chief commissioner Mohammad Usman Younis.

Video shared on social media showed scenes of panic at the mall as people were seen yelling and rushing toward the exit gates.

Thick black smoke was seen billowing from most of the floors of one of the three buildings of the Centaurus Mall situated in the heart of Pakistan’s capital city. The 27-floor building comprises a five-storey shopping mall with a food court on top and 23-floor residential and office towers.

KI/PR