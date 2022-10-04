  1. Politics
Oct 4, 2022, 2:20 PM

Zelensky signs decree on impossibility of talks with Putin

Zelensky signs decree on impossibility of talks with Putin

TEHRAN, Oct. 04 (MNA) – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has signed a decree formally declaring the prospect of any Ukrainian talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin "impossible", but leaving the door open to talks with Russia.

Zelensky stated the decree was signed following Moscow's decision to "attempt to annex the territories of our state," referring to four Ukrainian regions which voted to join Russia in referendums not recognized by Kyiv and the West.

On Friday, Putin signed documents on the accession of the Lugansk and Donetsk People's Republics, alongside Kherson and Zaporizhzhia, to Russia. Following the ceremony, Zelensky stated he is open to talks with Moscow but only under a different leader.

ZZ/PR

News Code 192101
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/192101/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News