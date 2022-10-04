Zelensky signs decree on impossibility of talks with Putin

Zelensky stated the decree was signed following Moscow's decision to "attempt to annex the territories of our state," referring to four Ukrainian regions which voted to join Russia in referendums not recognized by Kyiv and the West.

On Friday, Putin signed documents on the accession of the Lugansk and Donetsk People's Republics, alongside Kherson and Zaporizhzhia, to Russia. Following the ceremony, Zelensky stated he is open to talks with Moscow but only under a different leader.

ZZ/PR