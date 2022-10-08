Putin, Zelensky reportedly agree to attend G20 summit in Bali

In an interview with The National, Indonesia’s Ambassador to the UAE Husin Bagis said “both have agreed (to attend)”.

“The situation isn’t easy because of the Ukraine-Russia war… We are deciding which hotels to put them up in ― one for Mr. Putin and one for Mr. Zelensky,” Bagis said, referring to the need to avoid tension by putting them too close together, Hindustan Times reported.

“Everything is peaceful in my country,” the envoy said in the interview.

It will be the first time the two leaders would share a platform since the start of the Ukraine war in February if Putin and Zelensky travel to Bali.

However, neither the Ukrainian nor the Russian governments reacted to Bagis's statement.

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden has not completely ruled out the prospect of a meeting with his Russian counterpart on the sidelines of the upcoming G20 summit.

On Thursday, when asked by reporters if he would meet Putin at the upcoming G20 or APEC summit to discuss Ukraine, Biden said, "That remains to be seen."

The G20 summit is scheduled to take place on November 15-16 in Indonesia's Bali.

MNA/PR