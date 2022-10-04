Russia fully committed to inadmissibility of nuclear war: FM

Russia is fully committed to the statement of the leaders of the nuclear five on the inadmissibility of unleashing a nuclear war, Vladimir Ermakov, the director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's non-proliferation and arms control department, said in an address to the UN General Assembly First Committee, which was read out by the deputy head of the Russian delegation, Konstantin Vorontsov, Sputnik news agency reported.

"We consider one of the most important tasks to keep all the countries of the nuclear five committed to the postulate of the inadmissibility of any war between countries possessing nuclear weapons, which was reflected in the January joint statement of the leaders of the nuclear powers. Russia is fully committed to it," Vorontsov added.

