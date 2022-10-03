Russia's Duma approves annexation of four Ukrainian regions

Pavel Krasheninnikov, head of the committee, previously stated that the draft laws "fully enshrine the most important social and economic guarantees for persons residing in the territories of the constituent entities and form a system for protecting the rights and freedoms of citizens," TASS reported.

According to the documents, Russian citizens residing in the DPR, the LPR, and in the Zaporizhzhia or Kherson Regions will be provided with employment guarantees, their educational documents will be recognized, as well as documents confirming their civil status, work experience, the right to receive pensions, as well as social and medical assistance.

The draft laws also provide for guarantees in the sphere of property relations, including the establishment of specifics in the regulation of real estate turnover, land relations, relations in the sphere of cadastral activities, and land management.

Until January 1, 2028, the state registration of rights to real estate will be possible on the basis of documents issued by the state authorities of the republics and Ukraine.

The changes will also affect the procedure for obtaining citizenship. Thus, persons residing in the new Russian territories, as well as those who previously resided in these territories, but left for Russia, will acquire Russian citizenship. To do this, it will be necessary to submit an application to the Internal Affairs Ministry and take the oath of Russian citizenship.

The currency on the territories of the new subjects, according to the bills, will only be the ruble. Until December 31, 2022, the Ukrainian hryvnia will be allowed for cash and non-cash payments. At the same time, the Bank of Russia will be empowered to establish the peculiarities of credit and non-credit financial institutions.

RHM/PR