Iran 'Sustainable Security' naval drill in Caspian Sea end

The Commander of Army Navy of the Islamic Republic of Iran Rear Admiral Shahram Irani said on the sidelines of the 1401(2022) Sustainable Security naval drill that, "The Damavand vessel (destroyer) was built with the most up-to-date technology through the efforts of local experts in order to preserve the territorial integrity of the country in the Caspian region."

Regarding the naval drill, he said the level of security will definitely increase significantly if the drill is conducted in cooperation with friendly, neighboring and brotherly countries.

The Commander of the Strategic Naval Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran said that "The fourth naval area of the Imam Reza Maritime District in the north of the country was established in the early 1990th with complete military independence, and now it is one of the most important centers for maintaining security, peace and friendship in the Caspian Sea."

The army-navy commander added that "Thanks to the blessing of the martyrs' blood, we were able to achieve the highest level of technology in the Caspian Sea region and today destroyers are being built in the Caspian Sea."

The naval drill started yesterday (Friday) and ended today with the parade of vessels and airborne units.

The navy's tactics, domestically-made achievements, equipment and systems, including electro-optical systems, as well as electronic warfare systems in vessel units, were tested and their performances were assessed in the naval exercise.

