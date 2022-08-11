Iran Navy Cmdr., Bangladesh envoy discuss military coop.

"Creating more interaction with the navy of the countries that were oppressed and are progressing well and standing on their own feet is one of the goals of Islamic Republic of Iran's Navy," Rear Admiral Irani stressed.

Describing the military cooperation of Iran and Bangladesh as one of the main factors in the expansion of relations in various fields, Irani added that countries that are on the path of progress and prosperity have a common enemy that by being together, especially in the security sector, they can be effective in each other's development in various fields.

Interaction and exchange of common experiences, especially in the field of education, will improve the naval forces of both countries, he added.

Referring to the long history of relations between Iran and Bangladesh, Bangladesh's Ambassador to Tehran Gousal Azam Sarker said that due to the coastal nature of both countries, strengthening relations and also promoting the water economy are among the programs of his country.

