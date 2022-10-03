Iran 14th largest producer of wheat in world: FAO

Iran’s grain production in 2022 has reached 20.3 million tons, registering a 13.5 percent growth, FAO said adding that the Islamic Republic of Iran has become the 14th largest producer of wheat in the world.

According to the report, Iran’s grain production increased from 17.9 million tons in 2021 to 20.3 million tons in 2022, recordinga 2.4 million tons increase this year.

The 13.5 percent growth of Iran’s grain production in 2022 came as FAO has predicted a 1.4 percent reduction of grains in the world in 2022.

FAO also put Iran’s wheat production in the current year at 13 million tons.

The Islamic Republic of Iran produced 10.4 million tons of wheat last year (2021), the official figures said, while the country's wheat production surpassed 2.6 million tons in the current year in weight.

MA/IRN84902670