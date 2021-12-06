FAO commemorates World Soil Day 2021

“It is almost impossible to rate the importance of soil and its functions as they all are vital to our daily life and well-being. The primary and fundamental function of soils are to support food and agricultural systems globally. Therefore, it is our duty to take concrete steps which protect this precious, non-renewable natural resource.” said Mr Gerold Bödeker, FAO Representative to the Islamic Republic of Iran, in his remarks at the event.

The theme of this year’s World Soil Day - Halt soil salinization, boost soil productivity - intends to focus our attention on the importance of healthy soils and advocating sustainable management of soil resources.

FAO has prioritised the sustainable management of natural resources including through its ongoing project “Technical Support to Water and Soil Rehabilitation for Improved Climate Resilience in Golestan, Khouzestan and Lorestan Provinces” funded by FAO’s Technical Cooperation Programme.

“FAO urges its member countries to adopt policies motivating a wide spectrum of stakeholders to pursue farming practises that promote the sustainable management of soils, and the Organization stands ready to further collaborate with the Government of the Islamic Republic of Iran and other national and international partners,” said Mr Bödeker in his concluding remarks.

