Turkish soldier killed in northern N Iraq

According to the Turkish National Defense Ministry, Yusuf Atas was injured in the exchange of fire with the PKK group in the Operation Claw-Lock zone.

He later died at a hospital.

Under the pretext of fighting PKK terrorists, Turkey has deployed its troops in areas of northern Iraq and Syria and is conducting aerial attacks on parts of the northern areas of these countries.

Ankara has received widespread criticism from both Iraqi and Kurdish authorities in Bagdhad and Erbil as well as the international community for violating Iraqi sovereignty under the pretext of fighting the PKK.

