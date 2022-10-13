Bomb targets Syrian army bus, kills 18 soldiers

The bombing attack took place in the southwest of the capital Damascus, according to the Russian Sputnik News Agency, adding that as many as 18 Syrian troops were killed in the incident.
This item is being updated ...
TEHRAN, Oct. 13 (MNA) – Media reported on Thursday that a bus carrying Syrian army officers and soldiers was exploded by a roadside bomb and dozens of troops have been reported to have been killed.
The bombing attack took place in the southwest of the capital Damascus, according to the Russian Sputnik News Agency, adding that as many as 18 Syrian troops were killed in the incident.
