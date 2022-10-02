  1. Politics
Gharibabadi:

Iran lifts travel ban of US prisoner Bagher Namazi

TEHRAN, Oct. 02 (MNA) – Iran’s Deputy Judiciary for International Affairs and Secretary of Human Rights Office said that travel ban of the US prisoner “Bagher Namazi” was lifted due to the humanitarian reasons.

Kazem Gharibabadi made the remarks on Sunday and stated that Islamic Republic of Iran lifted the travel ban of American prisoner “Bagher Namazi” due to the humanitarian issues.

Referring to the treatment process of Bagher Namazi, Gharibabadi reiterated that the travel ban of the US prisoner was lifted due to humanitarian reasons.

In response to a question about latest situation of Bagher and Siamak Namazi, Iranian-American citizens, the Secretary of Iran Human Rights Council said that Bagher Namazi has been out of prison and stayed at home in Tehran for nearly four years due to medical and treatment issues.

Given the requests raised for the continuation of his treatment process abroad, he noted that Bagher Namazi’s travel ban was lifted last Wednesday, and he can leave the country whenever he wants due to humanitarian considerations.

Iran also gave Siamak Namazi, his son, a week furlough in order to reunite with his parents in Tehran.

He expressed his hope that Iranian prisoners imprisoned in the US would be released as soon as possible, Gharibabadi added.

