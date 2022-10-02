Western-backed terrorists to see result of shameful crimes

Issuing a message, the Iranian minister of intelligence expressed his condolences over the martyrdom of the IRGC intelligence commander General Seyyed Hamidreza Hashemi.

Terrorist groups affiliated with global arrogance should know that they will soon see the results of their shameful actions and the chaos and terror of innocent people, the Iranian intelligence minister warned.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and other powerful intelligence, security, and law enforcement forces will give a decisive response to the divisiveness and mercenary crimes.

Public relations of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps Ground Force headquarters in the southeastern country announced that 5 IRGC forces were martyred during Friday's terrorist attack in Zahedan.

Seyyed Hamid Reza Hashemi, Mohammad Amin Azar Shokr, and Mohammad Amin Arefi were martyred during the incident, according to the IRGC statement.

While condemning the terrorist operation in Zahedan, Salman Base of Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) in a statement on Saturday said that it will give a decisive response to the mercenaries of the terrorist act.

