  1. Politics
Sep 28, 2022, 11:10 AM

US preparing new $1.1 bn arms package for Ukraine

US preparing new $1.1 bn arms package for Ukraine

TEHRAN, Sep. 28 (MNA) – The United States is preparing a new $1.1 billion arms package for Ukraine, US officials have said on condition of anonymity.

The United States will announce another $1.1 billion in military aid to Ukraine on September 28, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, citing two people familiar with the matter.

The aid under the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI) would enable Kyiv to buy weapons and military hardware from US defense contractors, the people told Bloomberg.

According to Bloomberg, this would bring Washington’s total security aid to Kyiv to $16 billion since January 2021, the bulk of which has been coming since February 24.

Reuters said the package would also include HIMARS multiple rocket launchers, anti-drone and radar systems, as well as components.

ZZ/PR

News Code 191890
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/191890/

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News