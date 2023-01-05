Australia to purchase US-made HIMARS missile system

The acquisition package, valued at over $1 billion Australian dollars ($682.3 million), will include Kongsberg-made Naval Strike Missiles to replace aging Harpoon anti-ship missiles on Australian warships starting in 2024, the government said on Thursday.

"Defence will also acquire the land-based, long-range, surface-to-surface High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS), which includes launchers, missiles and training rockets. The HIMARS system will be in use by 2026-27, providing the Australian Army with a significant capability boost," the statement read, Sputnik reported.

The new weapons will give Australia's armed forces "the ability to deter conflict and protect our interests," Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Richard Marles was quoted as saying.

Late in December, the Australian government was reportedly considering the possibility of deploying a new missile system on the country's north coast presumably amid tensions between Beijing and Taipei. The government has been reviewing the StrikeMaster land-based maritime strike system and the Naval Strike Missile anti-ship and land-attack armament as potential variants.

