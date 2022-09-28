US calls on its citizens to depart Russia immediately

Simultaneously with the announcement of the results of the annexation referendum to Russia in the Donbas regions, the declaration of “partial” military mobilization in Russia and the Kremlin's threat to use nuclear weapons to defend itself, the US asked its citizens to leave Russia immediately.

"US citizens should not travel to Russia and those residing or travelling in Russia should depart Russia immediately while limited commercial travel options remain," the US embassy in a statement said.

"Commercial flight options are extremely limited at present and are often unavailable on short notice. Overland routes by car and bus are still open. If you wish to depart Russia, you should make independent arrangements as soon as possible," it added.

According to the embassy, the Russian government began a mobilization of its citizens to the armed forces and Russia may refuse to acknowledge dual nationals’ US citizenship, deny their access to US consular assistance, prevent their departure from Russia, and conscript dual nationals for military service.

The US State Department issued a similar warning in February after the start of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine.

