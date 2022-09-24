IRGC attacks terrorists' positions in Iraqi Kurdistan (VIDEO)

In a statement on Saturday, the IRGC said units belonging to the Hamzeh Seyed al-Shohada base launched the operation to "destroy the positions of anti-Iran terrorist groups affiliated with global arrogance in northern Iraq who have in recent days trespassed on Iran's northwestern borders and attacked some border bases of our country."

It added that the IRGC forces gave a decisive response to the terrorists' attacks after officials in northern Iraq refrained from taking an appropriate measure and paying due attention to numerous warnings given to them against the deployment and activity of anti-revolutionary mercenaries and terrorists against the Islamic Republic.

The statement added that the operation would continue in order to "ensure sustainable border security and punish criminal terrorists" and hold officials in northern Iraq accountable towards fulfilling their legal duties in accordance with international regulations.

Further details about the casualties and the material damages will be released later.

MNA/