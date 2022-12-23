Israeli backers' talk of human rights void of any legal basis

Ali Bagheri Kani, the Iranian foreign minister for political affairs, made the comments in the second round of political consultations between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran and Bangladesh in Dhaka on Friday.

Bagheri Kani and Masud Bin Momen, the Foreign Secretary (Senior Secretary) of Bangladesh headed the Iranian and Bangladeshi delegations in this round of consultations.

During the meeting, it was decided that the trade delegations of Iran and Bangladesh, including the delegations from the Chambers of Commerce, Industries and Mines, will increase Tehran-Dhaka bilateral trade.

During this meeting, the two sides also discussed regional and international developments.

Referring to the authenticity of human rights in the foreign policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran, the deputy foreign minister said, "the powers that have violated oppressed Palestinian nation's rights for decades and are supporting usurping Israeli regime are void of any legal basis when they talk about human rights."

Referring to the historical, civilizational and cultural ties between Iran and Bangladesh, Bagheri assessed the strengthening of the ties between the two countries as dependent on the continuous and extensive engagement between the governments of Iran and Bangladesh in various fields.

