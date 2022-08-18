  1. Politics
Iran offers condolences to Algeria on deadly wildfires

TEHRAN, Aug. 18 (MNA) – The spokesman of the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Nasser Kan'ani offered condolences to the people and government of Algeria over the losses of lives of dozens of Algerian citizens in Wednesday's wildfires.

In a statement on Thursday, the Spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Nasser Kan'ani offered condolences to the people and government of Algeria over the recent massive forest fires in the country.

Kan'ani offered condolences to the Algerian government and nation on the death of a number of Algerian citizens.

He also prayed for a speedy recovery for those injured in those incidents.

As many as 38 people were killed and more than 100 injured due to forest fires in different areas in Algeria.

